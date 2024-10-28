State Department of Veterans Affairs, others promote suicide prevention with 988 lifeline emblems

LACY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Suicide Prevention Team and others will host a ceremony in early November, marking the installation of 988 Lifeline Suicide Prevention License Plate emblems on Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission’s (UTC) fleet cars.

The move is part of an initiative to combat suicide among veterans, military members and their families in the state, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. The UTC purchased nearly 40 988 Lifeline emblems, which symbolize support, solidarity and promotion of suicide prevention. Each purchase contributes to a special fund.

The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 at the Washington UTC headquarters located at 621 Woodland Square Loop Southeast in Lacey.

“We are deeply thankful to the UTC for their unwavering commitment to suicide prevention,” WDVA Director David Puente said in the press release. “By adorning their vehicles with 988 Lifeline Emblems, they are not only raising awareness but also providing crucial support. Their leadership sets a powerful example for other agencies. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our veterans and their families.”

988 Lifeline Emblems Photo from the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.

When Washington residents purchase a 988 Lifeline Suicide Prevention Emblem, they are not only showing their support but also contributing to a special fund. This fund provides community-based grants to organizations dedicated to suicide prevention through peer support for transitioning veterans, military members, and their families.

“We are excited to participate in this initiative by incorporating these emblems into our fleet of UTC vehicles,” UTC Executive Director and Secretary Jeff Killip said in the press release. “This demonstrates our unwavering solidarity with our veterans and military members and our commitment to raising awareness about mental health. The 988 Crisis Lifeline serves as a beacon of hope for many, and we are honored to be part of this initiative to make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

For more information, visit the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs website here.

