Starbucks workers hold vote to strike after contract negotiations stall

SEATTLE — The union that represents Starbucks baristas, Starbucks Workers United, is demanding improved staffing, hours, pay, and job protections.

About 12,000 workers at 550 unionized Starbucks stores are participating in the vote, including more than 30 stores in Western Washington.

The union said the vote is open-ended and has not announced when it will conclude or when results will be released.

Negotiations between Starbucks and the union began in May 2024 but have faced numerous delays, including a mediation process. The talks eventually fell apart in December 2024.

Starbucks Workers United says the company has refused to return to the bargaining table with a new proposal. The company, meanwhile, says it is ready to resume discussions if the union returns to the table.

The possibility of a strike comes after Starbucks closed hundreds of stores last month as part of a restructuring plan under CEO Brian Niccol.

