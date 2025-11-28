Starbucks strike expands on Black Friday as ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ continues

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Hundreds of union baristas from 26 Starbucks stores across nearly 20 new cities have joined the ongoing strike led by Starbucks Workers United.

The strike began on Nov. 13, Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, with employees at 65 stores in more than 40 cities. Since then, the strike has grown to approximately 2,500 baristas from more than 120 stores in 85 cities. The union is calling this the “largest and longest strike” in the company’s history.

“It’s time for Brian Niccol and Starbucks executives to stop stalling and cut the excuses,” Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokesperson, said.

In Seattle, several pickets have taken place in front of various Starbucks locations.

Ninety-two percent of unionized Starbucks baristas voted in favor of striking.

Starbucks operates around 17,000 coffeehouses in the U.S. According to the coffee giant, 99% of its locations remain open.

Ongoing strike the latest in a multi-year battle between Starbucks, union

Starbucks Workers United is fighting for better hours to improve staffing in stores, higher take-home pay, and resolutions to hundreds of outstanding unfair labor practice charges stemming from union-busting. Starbucks’ latest offer was a 1.5% raise.

“The coffee giant has committed more labor law violations than any employer in modern history,” Starbucks Workers United stated. “Starbucks needs to fully resolve legal issues impacting baristas.”

Starbucks has denied these allegations, and has previously stated it is willing to talk with union representatives.

“We are disappointed that Workers United, which only represents around 4% of our partners, has voted to authorize a strike instead of returning to the bargaining table. When they’re ready to come back, we’re ready to talk,” Jaci Anderson, a Starbucks spokesperson, told MyNorthwest. “Any agreement needs to reflect the reality that Starbucks already offers the best job in retail, including more than $30 an hour on average in pay and benefits for hourly partners. The facts show people like working at Starbucks. Partner engagement is up, turnover is nearly half the industry average, and we get more than 1 million job applications a year. Our customers can be assured that our partners will be ready to serve them at the vast majority of our more than 10,000 company-operated coffeehouses and nearly 7,000 licensed locations throughout the holiday season, regardless of the union’s plans.”

Additionally, Starbucks claimed it experienced minimal disruption overall and had an “incredibly successful” Red Cup Day. The protest was strategically timed to turn “Red Cup Season” into “Red Cup Rebellion.”

The two parties haven’t negotiated together since April.

Interbay Starbucks location closes

A Starbucks located on Elliott Avenue in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood has been shuttered as most of the unionized store’s employees rally during a nationwide strike.

In Seattle, multiple rallies took place over the last few weeks. One happened in front of the former roastery at 1124 Pike Street, while several other rallies occurred in front of Starbucks locations at 4147 University Way N.E. and 1144 Elliott Avenue W., the location most recently shuttered.

SEE ALSO: Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson joins rallying Starbucks workers

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson joined one of the pickets shortly after Bruce Harrell conceded the mayoral race last Thursday.

According to Starbucks, the company has reported its sales have declined for six straight financial quarters.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group