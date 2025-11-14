Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson joins rallying Starbucks workers

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Mayor-elect Katie Wilson joined Starbucks union members rallying for a finalized labor contract.

The walkout was scheduled on the same day as Starbucks’ “Red Cup Day” — one of the coffee chain’s busiest days of the year. Starbucks Workers United stated that employees in 45 cities, including Seattle, plan to go on strike. In total, more than 1,000 unionized workers at 65 stores are expected to hit the picket lines Thursday.

“There’s a lot of layoffs that just happened at Starbucks, and we’re not happy,” one Starbucks barista said.

In Seattle, three different rallies are scheduled. One is located in front of the former roastery at 1124 Pike Street, taking place from 4 to 5 p.m. Two other rallies are scheduled from 9-11 a.m. at a Starbucks location at 4147 University Way N.E. and 1144 Elliott Avenue W.

Ninety-two percent of unionized Starbucks baristas voted in favor of striking.

The union claims contract negotiations stalled after CEO Brian Niccol took over last year. Starbucks denies these allegations, claiming the company is ready to talk. According to Starbucks Workers United, the coffee giant has until Nov. 13 to finalize a “fair” contract.

“If Starbucks keeps stonewalling a fair contract and refusing to end union-busting, they’ll see their business grind to a halt,” Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United spokesperson and 15-year veteran barista, said. “No contract, no coffee is more than a tagline — it’s a pledge to interrupt Starbucks operations and profits until a fair union contract and an end to unfair labor practices are won. Starbucks knows where we stand. We’ve been clear and consistent on what baristas need to succeed: more take-home pay, better hours, resolving legal issues. Bring us new proposals that address these issues so we can finalize a contract. Until then, you’ll see us and our allies on the picket line.”

According to Starbucks, the company has reported its sales have declined for six straight financial quarters.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to Starbucks for comment.

Starbucks protest took place last month

Starbucks baristas and local union leaders protested outside the company’s headquarters, located in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood, in early October, Axios Seattle reported.

The protest was in response to the recent store closures. According to Starbucks Workers United, the store closures left workers jobless without being transferred to other stores.

Starbucks recently closed 28 stores in Washington, including nine in Seattle. Among the nine stores was the Seattle Reserve Roastery and its SoDo Reserve Store. Approximately 900 employees were laid off in conjunction with the store closures.

