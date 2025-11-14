Unionized Starbucks workers hit the picket line in Seattle

SEATTLE — Starbucks baristas across the United States are striking in an event dubbed the ‘Red Cup Rebellion,’ demanding better pay, hours, and working conditions.

The strike involves more than 65 stores in approximately 40 cities, according to Starbucks Workers United, the union representing striking workers.

Unionized workers rallied against what they claim are labor violations by Starbucks.

“My store, this store, unionized in 2022. And my previous store also unionized in 2022, and we still don’t have a contract,” said Brenna Nendel, a striking worker at the Starbucks Elliott Bay location in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

Nendel said things have changed at Starbucks, and not necessarily for the better.

“For so long, the company was this progressive company, the communities we create in our stores, every store I’ve ever worked at… Some of the best people I’ve ever met work at Starbucks. It’s just that the company itself is making it harder to work for the company,” she added.

Lynne Fox, President of Starbucks Workers United, stated, “I have never seen an employer act with such reckless disregard for breaking labor laws.”

Fox spoke on a media conference call early this morning, where workers talked about the strike and their plans. Fox admitted negotiations with Starbucks have been hard, and the multi-billion-dollar corporation is giving very little to its employees.

“Starbucks is trying to break workers’ momentum through union busting and delays and intimidation tactics and firings, but it’s not working,” said Fox.

Andrew Scheinthal, a Starbucks spokesperson, responded to the strike on Red Cup Day in a video statement, “Nearly every coffeehouse is operating normally, and we’re proud to offer the best job in retail. When Workers United is ready to return to the bargaining table, we’re ready to talk.”

Barista Diego Franco spoke on the conference call this morning, emphasizing baristas’ commitment to the strike, stating, “They’re not going to see me behind the bar, they’re not going to see me in the drive-thru, they’re going to see me on the picket line.”

With 92% of unionized workers voting for the strike, Starbucks faces significant pressure to address the demands of its unionized employees. The outcome of this widespread action remains to be seen as both sides prepare for potential negotiations.

©2025 Cox Media Group