Spokane Street Swing Bridge to close this weekend for repairs

SEATTLE — On Monday, the Seattle Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the lower bridge, to complete repair work.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Friday, October 25, and end at 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 27.

It will affect car, bicycle, and foot traffic.

The closure is required to reinstall a turning cylinder that was removed back in April, SDOT wrote.

Commuters can get around the closure through the West Seattle Bridge.

Bus and water taxi services will not be affected.

Detour signs will be in place for commuters looking to get on Harbor Island.

More information on detours can be found here.

