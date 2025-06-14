Spokane man accused of forcible sexual assaults against minors

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple crimes involving the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Spokane resident Andre Smolyar was allegedly found with digital and physical copies of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), indicating he may have committed forcible sexual assaults against minors, according to WSP.

Authorities say Smolyar used multiple identities which he may have used to communicate with minors in Spokane, Colorado Springs, CO, and Orange County, CA.

WSP’s Eastern Washington Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF) booked Smolyar in the Spokane County Jail with the following charges:

Promoting a suicide attempt

Possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Communication with a minor for immoral purposes

The Washington State Patrol asks anyone with information regarding Smolyar, his victims, or his personal activity to contact the MECTF team at (360) 704-2397 or email mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

