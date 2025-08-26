Spanaway Transit Center opens

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Pierce Transit is celebrating its first new transit center in 27 years.

The Spanaway Transit Center along SR 7 will serve as the southern terminus for the agency’s Route 1 and Stream Community Line.

It opens Sunday.

“On these two lines we had 1.2 million passengers last year,” said Pierce Transit CEO Mike Griffus.

Griffus says the transit center will provide more space and safety for riders and drivers.

It will include covered benches, plenty of lighting – along with dedicated arrival and departure locations for each route.

Griffus says it’s a major upgrade from the basic, crowded bus stop nearby on Mountain Highway.

“Even though the speed limit is 45, you can clock people going 55 miles an hour down this highway and just being able to pull into a place where they can get away from all of that will be great,” said Griffus.

Riders will be able to catch buses going as far north as Tacoma and connect with other lines from there.

“I think it’s going to cut down just travel times for people coming from Spanaway to Tacoma or vice versa and just make that trip a lot more efficient,” said a rider.

The transit center also includes a park-and-ride with 38 spaces.

But that’s just phase one – which cost $13.2 million.

“We’re planning on putting in additional 250 parking spots on the property just to the south of here and we’re also working with JBLM for an access road to 208th and with the state to put a roundabout there so there will be a lot easier access,” said Griffus.

Expansion work is expected to begin in 2027.

