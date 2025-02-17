South Sound family of seven left homeless after mobile home fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A family of seven is homeless after flames ravaged their mobile home.

Now fire investigators are working to figure out the cause.

The fire broke out at about 4:30 Saturday morning, sending that family fleeing for their lives. It happened near Lakewood Avenue Southwest & Pacific Street in Lakewood.

The family, including three children, managed to escape. But, sadly, one of their three dogs died.

We talked off-camera briefly with one of the women who lived there. She did not want to say very much -- just confirming that one of their dogs died.

Both she and a man who lived here still smelled of smoke.

And you can see very clearly how devastating this fire was to their home and their lives.

Very little remains of the mobile home that was where a family of seven lived.

“It’s sad,” said Daisy Villegas, a neighbor. “It’s hard. I hope and pray, you know, they’re well.”

Villegas says she slept through the massive fire but she feels for her neighbors.

“I think that us, as a community, I don’t know what the neighbors think,” she said. “But it was sad.”

The photographs show what West Pierce Fire and Rescue faced when they arrived Saturday morning at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. A mass of flames was coming out of the windows of a trailer.

Firefighters already knew they faced a challenge because of where the home was located.

“When finding a fire at a mobile home inside a mobile home park they can very easily spread,” said Spokeswoman Emily Tencer.

She says 18 firefighters worked hard to limit the damage, as horrific as it was, to just one home.

“Our crews were able to respond very quickly,” Tencer said, “and get that fire under control so that no other structures were burned.”

Aware, she says, of the magnitude of the loss, especially when for a time the family thought the three dogs who lived here were lost, too.

“When a family wakes up, it’s 4:30 in the morning, their house is on fire, they’re losing everything that they own,” said Tencer. “And being able to find those two dogs that they thought didn’t make it. I know that gave our firefighters a lot of relief and joy that they were at least able to do that for that family.”

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire started in the living room near the front door. Work to determine the cause will begin in earnest this week.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is offering the family temporary shelter.

