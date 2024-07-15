Sound Transit holds open house for Boeing Access Road Station project

TUKWILA, Wash. — Sound Transit wants to hear from the community on the proposed Boeing Access Road Station project.

On July 12, the City of Tukwila notified its residents that Sound Transit would hold an in-person open house on the proposed Boeing Access Road station.

The station will be added to the 1 Line as an elevated station near South Boeing Access Road, East Marginal Way and Interstate 5 in Tukwila.

During the planning phase, Sound Transit wants community input on the specific location and other elements associated with the station.

Coordination with local, tribal governments and those who live, work, or visit the area where the station is currently proposed are being asked to participate.

An online open house will be available through July 28 at https://boeingaccessroadstation.infocommunity.org/

The in-person open house will be Wednesday, July 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 pm at Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Avenue South, Tukwila, WA 98168.

