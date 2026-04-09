Snow drought threatens Washington’s water supply

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A new federal report found that Washington has entered spring with a growing water crisis ahead.

The report describes a “March Meltdown” across much of the Western United States, suffering from a historically low mountain snowpack. Experts warn it could strain water supplies, fisheries, and wildfire preparedness through the summer months.

“Despite wet conditions in March and above-average water year-to-date precipitation in most of Washington, snow drought remains widespread across Washington due to warm temperatures bringing more rain than snow,” the federal report said.

Low mountain snowpack threatens summer water supplies, wildfire preparedness

Mountain snowpack statewide is hovering at about 50% of normal, prompting state officials to declare a statewide drought emergency this week for the fourth year in a row.

The situation in Washington mirrors conditions unfolding across much of the West. Federal analysts with the National Integrated Drought Information System reported record low snowpack on April 1 in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.

Washington didn’t set new records, but the report found 88% of weather stations in the state are in snow drought, while 100% of Oregon stations are in snow drought.

“Both states were less impacted by the March heat wave than the rest of the West, but temperatures were still above average,” the report said.

State officials warn that Washington’s low snowpack could trigger a range of impacts in the coming months.

Farmers, particularly in central Washington’s Yakima River Basin, may face irrigation cuts if runoff fails to materialize, according to the Washington Department of Ecology. Low snowmelt also threatens salmon and other cold‑water fish species.

Fire officials are also raising concerns that less snow and earlier melt‑off are increasing the risk of large fires later in the year.

Long‑range forecasts offer little relief. Weather outlooks included in the federal report suggest above‑normal temperatures and below‑normal precipitation across much of the western U.S. into early summer.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group