Snohomish County Health Department faces major cuts

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The Snohomish County Health Department could face major cuts this year.

While the Washington State Legislature replaced $29 million in public health funding that was on the chopping block, it did not pass any of the four bills that would have resolved a vapor tax issue, leaving a $21 million gap statewide, according to The Everett Herald.

The $21 million cut comes directly from the Foundational Public Health Services account, which was already facing $50 million in potential cuts at the start of the legislative session.

Snohomish County Health Department relies on state account for 25% of its budget

The Foundational Public Health Services account funds a set of core public health services that the state is responsible for providing in every community across Washington, similar to public safety, utilities, and other public infrastructure. It’s partially funded by Washington’s tax on vapor products.

The Snohomish County Health Department gets 25% of its budget from the account, The Everett Herald explained.

With no legislative fix in place, the unresolved vapor tax issue leaves a statewide shortfall whose full local impact is expected to become clearer by July.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces,” Snohomish County Health Department Director Kim Van Pelt said, according to The Everett Herald. “We’re trying to prepare for all the eventualities, the possible outcomes that might occur. We’re tightening our belts as best we can, but it could ultimately have some impact on the services that we provide.”

Nicole Thomsen, public affairs and policy manager for the Snohomish County Health Department, toldThe Everett Heralda state committee will soon decide how the funding will be dispersed to local health departments across the state.

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