Snohomish County deputies suffer minor injuries after car chase on Highway 2

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Three Snohomish County deputies were sent to a hospital for their minor injuries after they were hurt chasing a stolen vehicle on a busy highway.

A spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a stolen vehicle after it was reported stolen on 316th Avenue Southeast, near Sultan, Tuesday at about 6 a.m.

Deputies chased after the suspect on westbound Highway 2 through Monroe.

They were able to stop the suspect by using spike strips in the 14200 block of the highway.

The Snohomish County Fire District #4 shared a photo of a black Mercedes that crashed into a ditch on the side of the highway.

“The black car was next to us flying down the highway,” said Edward Swale, Jr., who was driving home from work. “The black car didn’t have any headlights on. We didn’t see it coming.”

“I could hear him driving on the rumble strip in the middle. If he twitched one way or the other, he’s going to clip any of us that were lined up on the side of the road,” he added.

Three deputies were taken to a hospital for their minor injuries after crashing into each other, officials said.

The suspect driver, a man from Seattle, was arrested and taken to a hospital for his minor injuries.

He is expected to face charges including eluding, second-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A passenger in the stolen vehicle was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and was later released.

KIRO 7 News found information on the alleged suspect after looking through jail records.

We are still waiting to hear back from the sheriff’s office to confirm those details along with more information about the passenger and the injured deputies.

A spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation told KIRO 7 News that the highway was closed for nearly six hours, between Westwick Road and Roosevelt Road SE.

