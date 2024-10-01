Both directions of US 2 closed after police chase west of Monroe

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of US 2 remain closed west of Monroe after a police chase and possible crash Tuesday morning.

At 6:44 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a news release the highway was fully closed in both directions west of Monroe for an “incident.” Emergency responders were at the scene as well as a tow truck.

We contacted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, but the spokesperson only said the highway was closed between Roosevelt Road and Westwick Road for a police investigation and that more information would be released once available.

However, a Washington State Patrol Trooper told us deputies were pursuing a vehicle, got it stopped, and detained a few people. He did not have further information.

As of 9:42 a.m., both directions of the highway remain closed.

We’re working to get more information.

