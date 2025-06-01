Six-year-old girl hit by car crossing a Seattle street

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says a six-year-old girl was hit by a car in the Central District while crossing the street.

It happened just before noon near Rainier Avenue South and South Charles Street.

Because of street construction at the intersection, an off-duty Parking Enforcement Officer saw the crash and quickly provided medical treatment to the child.

The girl was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police say the girl and her mother were in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver, an adult woman, stayed on scene and cooperated with police. Officers say she didn’t show any signs of impairment, and she wasn’t arrested.

©2025 Cox Media Group