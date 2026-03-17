Simply Seattle owner, Sonics podcaster feel expansion team closer than ever before

SEATTLE — The NBA Board of Governors is scheduled to hold a first vote on league expansion next week that would add two new teams.

ESPN reports that Seattle and Las Vegas are the exclusive cities that are being discussed for the expansion during the meetings on March 24 and 25.

For the expansion to proceed, 23 of the 30 team owners must vote in favor of the proposal. If approved, the league aims to have both new franchises operational for the start of the 2028-2029 season.

Adding two teams in the West would require two current Western Conference teams to move to the Eastern Conference to balance the league.

Danny Ball, who has a Seattle Sonics podcast called Iconic Sonics, has followed the expansion process closely. He noted that previous discussions felt less certain, specifically citing a meeting in Las Vegas where NBA Commissioner Adam Silver described the process as being in the early stages.

“I was down in Las Vegas last summer for the Board of Governors meeting at Summer League, and it felt like a step backward when Silver said it was day one of exploring it,” Ball said.

He noted that the recent announcement feels more definitive.

“But today, there was a release of like ‘ok, this thing is actually happening.’ My friends don’t think I am as delusional as I’ve sounded for the past three years.” Ball said.

Jamie Munson, owner of Simply Seattle, said there is now visible momentum for a team’s return to the city.

Munson, a lifelong fan, recalled watching the original Seattle SuperSonics play during the 1990s.

“You know, I grew up in the 90’s with Gary [Payton] and Shawn [Kemp],” Munson said. “I watched them play the Bulls in the Kingdome back in the day.”

The potential return of the franchise is expected to increase demand for team merchandise.

Simply Seattle currently maintains a stock of Sonics apparel despite the absence of an active team.

“We have a team store for a team that doesn’t exist,” Munson said. “And when it actually happens, we are going to be moving through tons of this.”

Fans are anticipating the emotional atmosphere of a potential first game at Climate Pledge Arena.

Ball described the homecoming as a significant event for the community.

“I am an easy crier. So, there will probably be some tears. A lot of laughs and hugs,” Ball said. “[The atmosphere] is just a fun thing to be a part of.”

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