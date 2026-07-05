Shooting in Des Moines injures one

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting near Midway Park on 28th Avenue South in Des Moines.

One person, a woman in her 20s, was shot in the shoulder, according to the Des Moines Police Department in a post on Facebook Saturday.

As officers from the department headed to the scene, the woman drove herself to a nearby restaurant where medics treated her.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to the department, which says it is investigating the cause of the shooting. A suspect has not yet been identified.

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