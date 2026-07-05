When you should-- and should NOT-- call 911 for fireworks complaints

It’s the Fourth of July weekend and you hear fireworks in your neighborhood. Many neighborhoods will be setting of fireworks. Some, might be excessively-- if you’re trying to sleep.

Despite any annoyances you may feel, several law enforcement agencies across the state have posted similar warnings on social media: DO NOT call 911 for fireworks noise complaints.

If your only issue is noise complaints from fireworks or house parties, or reporting illegal fireworks, or property damage from fireworks, call your local law enforcement agency’s NON-EMERGENCY Line.

If those fireworks injure someone, or start a house or brush fire, THEN you can call 911, agencies say.

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