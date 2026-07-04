Search for elderly Burien man enters third day

Brian Leverentz was last seen at his home off SW Burien Street in Burien on July 1st. As of Saturday, he has not been seen or heard from for three days.

In a Silver Alert posted on social media, Washington State Patrol said the 72-year-old has the mental capacity of a ten-year-old and that he is at great risk of injuring himself or suffering poor health if he is not found.

He is described as 5′ 6″ tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

State Patrol is asking anyone who sees Leverentz to call 9-1-1.

©2026 Cox Media Group