Sheriff: Minor arrested for bringing knives to Alderwood MS this week tried to stab student in April

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An 11-year-old who was arrested on Monday for reportedly showing up to Alderwood Middle School with two knives was also the same suspect accused of trying to stab a former student at the school just a month ago.

Around 3 p.m. on May 5, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to campus for reports of a person with a weapon.

Classes had already been dismissed for the day, but the school implemented a modified lockdown for after-school programs.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy, who ran away but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Authorities say they recovered two knives from him.

The child is a former student of the Edmonds School District and had previously attended a nearby elementary school.

No one was injured, and deputies said there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO 7 that the 11-year-old arrested on Monday was also the same child accused of trying to stab a former classmate in early April before running off.

On April 4, the child arrived on campus around 1:30 p.m. and tried to stab another student.

A teacher witnessed this and intervened.

The targeted child was not injured.

A few days later, the child’s parents turned him in to authorities.

For that incident, he was booked into Denney Juvenile Justice Center for second-degree assault and possession of a weapon on school property.





