Blue Man Group coming to Seattle later this month

SEATTLE — For the first time since 2023, the electric Blue Man Group will be going on tour, with a stop in Seattle at the end of the month.

Blue Man Group is known worldwide for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations.

This tour production will continue to showcase fan favorites and will also introduce new content, a new character, and a “multi-sensory experience.”

The group will be performing at the Paramount (911 Pine Street) on the following dates:

Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 31 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are available online at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle (Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

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