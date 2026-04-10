Sheriff: Dogs found washed ashore on Guemes Island were foxes from a farm outside WA

SKAGIT COUNTY — The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has answered a few questions about the 20+ dog carcasses that were found washed ashore on Guemes Island.

According to the sheriff’s office, they “contacted the responsible party associated with the recent animal-related incident.”

Based on information at this stage in the investigation, the carcasses were determined to be foxes from a farm outside the state of Washington.

The sheriff’s office said that they were “lawfully purchased” and transported to the state for use in commercial fishing.

The sheriff’s office told KIRO 7 in a phone call that the foxes can be used as bait for crabbing. It appears that the boat had some kind of mechanical issues, they told us.

It’s unclear if the boat sank or if the operator just left it there for the foxes to be carried away by waves and current.

“Given the facts and circumstances currently known, the Sheriff’s Office does not anticipate referring any charges to the Prosecutor’s Office,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

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