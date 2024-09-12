Sewage line struck during construction, up to 50,000 gallons spilled into Lake Whatcom

A construction accident on September 11 caused a sewage spill into Lake Whatcom, releasing an estimated 25,000 to 50,000 gallons of raw sewage, according to the City of Bellingham.

The spill occurred during work on the Electric Avenue bridge repair project when the contractor accidentally struck an underground sewer line while driving piles into the lake.

Due to incorrect data from existing technology, the line’s misplacement led to the unexpected rupture.

In response, the city took immediate action to contain the spill.

The damaged line was quickly shut off, and sewer service was rerouted to a nearby line, restoring service to the affected area.

As a precaution, the beach at Bloedel Donovan Park remains temporarily closed while water quality testing is conducted.

Officials advise residents, including pet owners, to avoid contact with the water in the area until testing confirms no lingering health risks.

The city expects the sewage will dilute as it mixes with the lake’s waters, but they continue to monitor for any downstream or environmental impacts.

The City of Bellingham is working closely with the contractor and regulatory agencies to address the situation and ensure public and environmental safety.

