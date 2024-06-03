Several shots fired at fire station near Duvall

A fire station in Duvall was struck by several gunshots late Friday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:10 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting at the King County Fire District #45 station in the 31800 block of Northeast Cherry Valley Road.

The fire station, which is located in an unincorporated area east of Duvall, had damage consistent with several gunshots.

According to KCSO, deputies think the gunfire originated from the road in front of the station.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the King County Sheriff’s Office.

