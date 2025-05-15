Here’s when Chinook and Cayuse Passes will reopen

We now know when Chinook and Cayuse Passes are supposed to reopen.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the date Thursday morning.

WSDOT says Friday, May 23 is the goal for SR-410 and SR-123 to welcome drivers back.

Each year, the passes close because of adverse road conditions and high avalanche risk.

Both passes have been closed since October 31.

Last year, they reopened on May 24.

The passes typically reopen between the end of April and end of May, depending on the weather.

