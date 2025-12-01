Several PNW mountains postpone start of ski season

Several mountains in the Pacific Northwest are postponing opening for the season because there isn’t enough snow.

Crystal Mountain had originally planned to open on November 28. A new tentative open date has not yet been announced. Last season, the mountain opened on November 23.

Mission Ridge was supposed to open Friday, too. According to the website, December 5 is the next tentative season open.

In Idaho, Schweitzer did not hit its goal of opening on November 21. On November 25, the resort shared an update:

“We’re keeping a close eye on the forecast and working hard to get the mountain ready as soon as possible. As soon as we have an opening date, we’ll share it with you,” staff wrote.

Sun Valley has postponed its planned Thanksgiving Day opening. The new goal is to open on December 3.

Summit at Snoqualmie does not have a set opening day.

“An opening date will be announced once we have enough snow. Dates in the calendar marked as “TBD” are days we plan to operate if snow conditions permit,” the website reads.

The first date listed as “TBD” is December 5. Last season, it opened on December 17.

