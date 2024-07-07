Semi-truck carrying vegetables takes out guard rail, ends under overpass in Tukwila

TUKWILA — Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) was backed up for hours after a semi-truck loaded with vegetables hit a guardrail and came to a stop under the South 178th Street overpass.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) alerted drivers about the right lane being blocked just north of 188th Street due to a crash.

At the scene, a semi-truck was found under the overpass after taking out the guardrail that was in place to protect the overpass.

by 9 a.m. police had closed the two right lanes so that emergency services could have room to assist the driver.

The semi-truck was heavily damaged and its cargo of vegetables spilled out from the damaged trailer.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, the crash resulted in a serious injury.

Here is a picture from the scene NB I-5 near 178th. This is a one semi serious injury collision. Truck was carrying vegetables. Expect long delays through the area. pic.twitter.com/PwJlUbtqQx — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 7, 2024

By 10:45 WSDOT announced that only the right lane was closed but traffic was already backed up close to 2 miles.

Eventually, another semi-truck arrived to help transfer the rest of the cargo and begin the clean-up.

There is currently no information on whether the overpass sustained any damage and remains open to traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

