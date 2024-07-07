Local

Semi-truck carrying vegetables takes out guard rail, ends under overpass in Tukwila

By Steve Aguilar, KIRO 7 News

Semi-truck crashes into guardrail in Tukwila (WSP)

TUKWILA — Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) was backed up for hours after a semi-truck loaded with vegetables hit a guardrail and came to a stop under the South 178th Street overpass.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) alerted drivers about the right lane being blocked just north of 188th Street due to a crash.

At the scene, a semi-truck was found under the overpass after taking out the guardrail that was in place to protect the overpass.

by 9 a.m. police had closed the two right lanes so that emergency services could have room to assist the driver.

The semi-truck was heavily damaged and its cargo of vegetables spilled out from the damaged trailer.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, the crash resulted in a serious injury.

By 10:45 WSDOT announced that only the right lane was closed but traffic was already backed up close to 2 miles.

Eventually, another semi-truck arrived to help transfer the rest of the cargo and begin the clean-up.

There is currently no information on whether the overpass sustained any damage and remains open to traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

