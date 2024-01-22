Self-proclaimed ‘Kia boy’ who police say bragged about crimes on Instagram faces judge

SEATTLE — A self-proclaimed Kia boy, who is facing eight counts of auto theft, appeared before a King County judge Monday.

Saylen Kelly, 18, pleaded ­­­not guilty to all charges.

According to court documents, the crimes happened in the Seattle area between November and December of last year. The stolen cars are listed as either Kias or Hyundais.

Prosecutors say all of the cars were recovered within 1,000 feet of Kelly’s house, and believe he may be involved in other auto thefts.

Kelly’s twin sister, along with the mother of his child, were present for the hearing.

“Anxious, annoyed, upset, mad. I feel a variety of emotions right now,” said Kelly’s sister Saleen Kelly.

Saleen didn’t comment on the charges her brother is facing but did share her opinion.

“I’m not going to sit here and say how he is innocent or how he doesn’t deserve this because actions speak louder than words and I’m just here to say that he’s a person, he’s young, we’re 18 years old,” she said.

Seattle Police say the suspect boasted about the crimes on Instagram.

“I think that he needs help. He has a lot of emotional and mental health issues,” said Saleen.

Kelly was arrested earlier this month at his house. Police say he jumped from an upstairs window in an attempt to escape.

He remains in jail on a $100,000 bail.

