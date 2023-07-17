Seattle’s free waterfront shuttle back in service

SEATTLE — Starting Monday, people visiting Seattle will have another option to get across the city - the free waterfront shuttle.

Monday’s run will be the first of the season as tourism starts to reach levels seen before the pandemic, according to the Seattle Historic Waterfront Association. The service was suspended in 2020, 2021, and 2022 during challenges caused by the pandemic.

The shuttles will operate from July 17 to Sept. 24. They have more than 20 seats, are ADA accessible, and run every 15 minutes on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During large major events and peak traffic hours, riders should be prepared for delays and expect times when shuttles may be at capacity.

Its two loops connect the Waterfront to the Space Needle, Pioneer Square, King Street Station, the Chinatown International District, and more. Visit this site for where each stop is located.

Riders should look for blue and orange signs for the free shuttle.





