Seattle winter storm preparation tips, tricks to stay safe this weekend

The Seattle region will experience severe weather and a cold winter storm over the weekend that could impact you if you’re not prepared for an emergency. Here’s the weather outlook and what you could do to keep your family, friends and pets safe.

There was patchy fog into Saturday morning, but as we came toward dawn, the rain moved in at the coast and showered the area through the morning. This is the start of a soaker in the weather system throughout the weekend.

From Saturday afternoon and evening, it will be raining areawide and the rain could be heavy in some spots. It will also be breezy north and at the coast late in the day Saturday with wind gusts 30-40 mph at Whidbey Island and the coast. Elsewhere, it will be blustery with some wind gusts 20-30 mph, but the wind will be hit-and-miss. This is not a major wind event, and the wind will be getting lighter by midday Sunday.

Rain will be continuous through Saturday night and early Sunday, totaling between 0.5-1 inches in the lowlands with more at the coast. The rain will turn to showers Sunday afternoon but it stays rainy at times into Sunday night and Monday.

Because of the anticipated winter storm, the Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management provided the following tips to help the Kitsap community stay safe and prepared. The Kitsap area could experience coastal flooding, with the highest tides of the year possible, according to a press release from the department.

“When king tides coincide with storms featuring low atmospheric pressure, tides can surpass predicted levels. This exact combination triggered coastal flooding in Kitsap County in December 2022,” the press release said. “The first round of king tides begins this Sunday, and the National Weather Service does not anticipate any flooding along the interior coast this weekend.”

Here is the schedule for the king tides this winter season:

November 17-19.

December 12,13,15-19, 31.

January 1-8, 12-16, 31.

February 1-3.

The department provided further recommendations to stay prepared during this winter storm, including:

If you lose power: Flashlights and battery-powered lanterns nearby for a good source of light Turn off most electrical appliances, especially the stove, oven and space heaters. Avoid opening the fridge and freezer. Keep gas generators & BBQ grills outdoors to avoid deadly carbon monoxide poisoning Windstorms and power outages can be scary for young children.

Create a winter kit: A well-stocked kit at home and in your car will help you prepare for the next winter storm. Car kits should include: Blankets Extra clothing, hats, and gloves Battery-operated flashlights, headlamps, and lanterns Water Nonperishable food, a can opener, paper plates, and utensils First Aid kit A NOAA weather radio (battery-powered or hand crank) A portable power pack charger for cell phones and other electronic device.

Car care: Fill gas tanks to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines Check the radiator system and antifreeze level Replace worn tires and monitor tire pressure Keep a winter emergency kit in the car.

Home care: Weatherproof your home to protect it from the cold Have your chimney checked every year Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and not expired Never leave lit candles or other flames unattended Insulate walls and attic.

Property owners can take steps to prepare for potential flooding impacts. For more information, click here to learn how to protect your family, pets, and property from flooding.

©2024 Cox Media Group