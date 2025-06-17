Bothell man pleads guilty to raping middle schoolers in exchange for vapes, edibles

A Bothell man has pleaded guilty to raping middle school girls in exchange for vapes and edibles.

According to court documents, Strom plead guilty to two counts of rape of a child, two counts of assault, and drug possession. He faces up to 5.5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Strom must also register as a sex offender.

Perry Strom is expected to sentenced in August.

According to court documents, Strom and another man lived together in a Bothell apartment back in 2022, where they were accused of raping girls between the ages of 12 and 14.

“The psychological games that those two play are so intense,” said Jazmin Peerson.

Peerson tells KIRO 7 she was a victim of sexual assault by Strom when she was 20 years old. She’s known both of them since 2015.

“She’s never going to get her life back -- I was a young adult when they did what they did to me and I still struggle. I can’t imagine a young girl,” said Peerson.

The documents reveal that all three girls were attending Marysville Middle School at the time. They reportedly messaged Strom on Snapchat to get vapes and weed edibles.

Strom allegedly got them an Uber from the Marysville Skate Center to his Bothell apartment. Once the girls were there, he reportedly wanted sexual favors in return for the products.

That night, Strom allegedly sexually assaulted all three of them.

Charging documents detail that the 14-year-old girl involved went back to the Bothell apartment months later.

Instead of an Uber, she was reportedly picked up by Strom’s roommate. He and Strom allegedly raped her that night.

“This is who that 25-year-old man is,” Peerson asserted. “I remember when he harmed me, he sent me a text saying he was sorry and kind of guilting me that he was the victim.”

The 25-year-old suspect reportedly told the teen “he felt bad for what happened” and drove her home the next day.

Peerson believes it’s a manipulation tactic.

“So beyond dangerous, because it’s normalizing such a criminal act,” she said. “You’re taking someone’s naivety, their integrity, their soul away from them.”

These are characteristics that the mother of the 25-year-old man strongly disagrees with.

“Well, I know that for a 100% for sure that my son is not guilty of anything like that,” said Jan-Marie in 2024, who is Strom’s mother.

She told KIRO 7 she believes the allegations are very unlike him.

“Always the best kid, never in trouble -- he’s just a good guy,” she said.

Jan-Marie told KIRO 7 she wants justice for any victims, but knows her son would never be a part of it.

“My son would never ever engage in that on a moral issue and he certainly wouldn’t engage in that, because he knows how highly illegal anything like that would be,” she said. “He’s not that stupid, he wouldn’t be that stupid.”

