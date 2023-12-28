Drier conditions for Thursday

It’s been a week full of rain almost every day, but areas inland get a break from it mid-morning/afternoon.

Along the coast is a different story. High tide levels decrease slightly each day, but expect large waves around 20 feet along the coast Thursday. Because of that, the High Surf Advisory will last into the afternoon and is expected to expire around 4 p.m.

The Coastal Flood and High Surf Advisory are in effect for San Juan County, Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, the Tacoma area, Admiralty Inlet area, Hood Canal, and Bremerton. Expect minor coastal flooding.

Western Washington is remaining mild throughout the week with high temps close to records, in the 50s.

Today’s High: 54.

Today’s Low: 47

The warm front will dissipate tonight with a cold front moving slowly in. Expect another round of light rain on and off again Friday and into the weekend. The precip amounts will most likely be a tenth of an inch or less this weekend. The mild temps will continue with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

We start the New Year off with drier conditions and temps in the upper 40s next week. Not seeing rain in the forecast at least through early next week!

