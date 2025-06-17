Man dies after being found shot inside crashed vehicle in Kent, police say

A man died from injuries after being shot in a car in Kent on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers and emergency responders were called to the area of Southeast 240th Street and 108th Avenue Southeast at 2:32 p.m. after multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle crash involving a man bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them the man appeared to have been shot and was still inside a locked vehicle that had collided with other cars.

Firefighters had to force entry to get him out.

Despite efforts to perform CPR and other life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

Police said his injuries were too severe to survive, and his identity has not yet been confirmed.

A 28-year-old Kent resident identified as the suspected shooter remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Police said he surrendered his firearm and is cooperating with the investigation.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Detectives from the Kent Police Department responded to the scene to collect evidence and speak with witnesses.

Investigators have not released information about what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains active.

