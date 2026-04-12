‘Crisis of bowels:’ Bremerton burglary call turned out to be just a “crappy” situation

BREMERTON, Wash. — “Not every burglary call is what it seems,” Bremerton police wrote on their Facebook page.

And BPD recently responded to a call that proved just that.

Officers were called to a report of a burglary in a building downtown this week, where a man had forced his way into the building and barricaded himself inside a bathroom.

From behind the closed door, he could be heard yelling and making a lot of noise, according to Bremerton PD, which “reinforc[ed] the idea that this might turn into a tense encounter.”

Officers yelled commands for the man to leave the bathroom, and after being told several times, he came out.

“What happened next was not your typical burglary scenario. Let’s just say the situation became immediately clear to everyone present that this was less about criminal intent and more about a full-blown personal emergency,” Bremerton PD wrote on Facebook.

The man told police it was a “crisis of bowels.”

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, that assessment was not in dispute,” Bremerton PD quipped.

The individual was taken to a hospital for treatment.

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