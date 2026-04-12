60 animals seized in Poulsbo hoarding case in foster homes; adoption process starting soon

POULSBO, Wash. — The nearly 60 animals seized from a hoarding situation have all been taken into foster homes, and will soon be adoptable, according to the Kitsap Humane Society.

On March 17, authorities seized 57 animals from a Poulsbo home on Tuesday, prompting an emergency response from the Kitsap Humane Society to provide medical care and housing.

The seizure included a variety of animals that needed veterinary care, including dogs, puppies, cats, kittens, and one domestic pig.

Law enforcement officers took the animals following an anonymous tip that raised concerns about the pets’ care at the residence. Many of the animals were found underweight and covered in unknown substances.

The shelter announced this week that all of the animals have been placed into foster homes, thanks to the help of the community.

The massive intake of animals put a strain on the shelter’s staff and facilities.

“It’s been a huge undertaking, but thanks to your coverage and the generosity of your viewers, we experienced a crazy outpouring of community support,” the shelter

According to the shelter, over 150 new volunteers signed up to helo and more than 60 new foster families opened their homes to take in the animals.

The shelter was also overwhelmed (in the best way) with donations that they ran out of places to store the puppy food!

The animals were legally surrendered to the Humane Society, and now can be adopted.

The shelter said the process will start soon.

Learn more about adoption from the Kitsap Humane Society.

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