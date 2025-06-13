Roosevelt High principal placed on leave as WIAA investigates recruitment violations

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on Mynorthwest.com

Roosevelt High School’s principal has been placed on leave related to findings from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), according to a letter sent to families from Seattle Public Schools (SPS).

“Principal Tami Brewer will be on leave from her position at Roosevelt High School,” SPS wrote. “This will provide Seattle Public Schools an opportunity to review a set of findings related to Roosevelt that were recently released by the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association to determine next steps. Please note that leave is a personnel matter, and further details are confidential in order to protect privacy rights.”

Brewer was placed on leave Thursday, according to the letter. SPS Regional Director of Schools Dr. Mike McCarthy is providing support while the school transitions.

“Collectively, we will move through this challenging time together while providing the appropriate supports for all parties involved. Most importantly, we remain focused on ensuring the safety, well-being, and educational success of Roosevelt students,” SPS wrote.

Roughriders Football at Seattle’s Roosevelt High School is expected to face penalties from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) for breaking recruiting rules.

In a statement to Roosevelt families and staff, Bev Redmond, Chief of Staff for Seattle Public Schools (SPS), said the WIAA Executive Board found “football players had been recruited to Roosevelt…in violation of WIAA eligibility rules.”

Roosevelt coaches improperly recruited players from other schools, and even from out of state. KUOW reported in November that approximately 20 varsity players had transferred to Roosevelt High in the previous offseason. Several recruits came from schools in Spanaway and Federal Way, while others had played in California, Hawaii, or Arizona the previous year.

Penalties for recruiting

Recruiting is a serious violation, according to the WIAA, and penalties are coming soon. Penalties could include forfeiting games that involved illegally recruited players, players being benched for a year, and the school and its staff receiving fines and possible suspensions from athletics.

“The WIAA appointed a factfinder to investigate these concerns. This past weekend, the WIAA Executive Board reviewed the factfinder’s report, which concluded that football players had been recruited to Roosevelt High School in violation of WIAA eligibility rules,” Raymond wrote in an email to KIRO Newsradio. “The WIAA has informed us that it will be issuing formal notification letters assessing penalties.”

In response, SPS is working to update how it checks student addresses and assignments. The district stated it is taking the findings seriously and will share more once the state hands down penalties.

“We have already updated our process for verifying student residency and school assignment upon enrollment, which impacts athletic eligibility,” Raymond wrote. “Our staff is now reviewing the WIAA factfinder’s report and the penalties that have been assessed to determine our next steps.”

Roosevelt High’s football team made the playoffs for the first time since 2014, finishing with a 6-2 record and ranking fifth in its league.

