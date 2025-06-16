Costco expanding near Issaquah headquarters

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Costco appears to be broadening its Issaquah store and headquarters.

The corporation bought the nearby former Red Robin property for $16 million, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Red Robin was sold to Selkirk Ridge LLC, which was planning a 275-unit apartment project, the media outlet stated.

Costco is also planning to move the neighboring fueling station to Lake Drive and 11th Avenue Northwest, which currently hosts a commercial building, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. The fueling station is set to have 40,000-gallon underground storage tanks and an 18,800-square-foot canopy.

MyNorthwest has reached out to Costco for comment.

Costco tests checkout program

The warehouse giant recently announced it is testing a new “scan-and-go” checkout option to reduce long lines, according to Food and Wine Magazine.

With the new program, customers could pay through an app and show proof of purchase before leaving the store.

©2025 Cox Media Group