Seattle weekend guide: Pride Parade, Seafair pirates, and summer night markets

SEATTLE — The final weekend of June is here as we are firmly in prime time for summer fun!

Pride events

It’s the final weekend of Pride month, and that means some of the biggest events of the month, including PrideFest Capitol Hill, are here. The event is on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., taking over five blocks of the neighborhood and featuring multiple stages for live entertainment.

Sunday is the Pride Parade in downtown Seattle, starting at 11 a.m. The route will run along 4th Avenue and end near the Seattle Center, where you will find PrideFest, billed as the largest LGBTQ+ event in the Northwest. These events are free to attend.

Boardwalk celebration

The Fourth of July might be next weekend, but that isn’t stopping anyone from celebrating a little early. The Bremerton Bridge Blast returns with more than 90 vendors on the Bremerton Boardwalk, plus live music providing the soundtrack for an awesome day enjoying the views from the boardwalk. The boardwalk festival is both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but on Saturday night, you’ll want to make sure you find a good spot for what the event’s website calls “the largest bridge fireworks show on the West Coast” at 10:15 p.m. This event is free to attend.

JBLM’s Freedom Fest

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be hosting Freedom Fest on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. This all-day event will have carnival rides, food trucks and vendors, live entertainment, and opportunities to learn more about the base through displays and opportunities to meet members of the military. The big finale is the fireworks show, starting at 10:15. Make sure to plan ahead for any required ID and the crowds.

Seafair Pirates land at Alki Beach

Seafair Fun hits our shores this weekend, as the annual Seattle Seafair Pirates make their landing at Alki Beach Park on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., give or take about a half hour. Now, no need to worry about these swashbucklers, as after they make landfall, they will be providing entertainment for you and the family and sharing their treasures as well.

Greenwood is hosting the Greenwood Seafair Parade on Greenwood Avenue on Saturday. There will be plenty of your parade favorites, and this is a team-up with the Greenwood Car Show, so there should be plenty of classic cars on the route as well! This event is free to attend, and if you want to participate, they will offer a day of sign-ups for kids and parents.

Bellevue’s night market

Main Street in Bellevue is closed to cars on Saturday for the Old Bellevue Summer Night Market. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, you’ll find 20 local vendors, plus food trucks and local bites to enjoy. There will also be a beer garden for those of age. The Old Bellevue Summer Night Market is free to attend.

If local food is what you are looking for, the Washington State Fair Events Center is hosting the Taste Northwest, which runs Friday through the weekend. This event is free to attend and will feature more than 150 vendors, 70 of whom will serve up tasty local bites, plus live music and cooking demonstrations. There will also be a pickleball tournament and, for the first time, a corgi race!

One note, parking is not free, so make sure to factor that into your plans. The Taste Northwest is today through Sunday.

Logging competition in Buckley

If you are up for a drive and want to see something new, Buckley is hosting the Buckley Log Show, where there will be a variety of logging competitions, including the famous log roll, plus other fun for you and the family. The Buckley Log Show is free to attend and starts Saturday at noon at the Buckley Log Show Grounds on River Avenue in Buckley.

How is it almost July already? How are you gearing up for a long holiday weekend next weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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