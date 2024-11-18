Seattle sushi bar closes following rumors of worm in viral TikTok

SEATTLE — Last week, a TikTok food influencer stopped by Seattle and made waves with his restaurant choices, bringing a rush of new customers to a couple of local businesses with his viral videos.

FOB sushi bar was one such business, though now the attention seems to have shifted, and the restaurant has closed for the foreseeable future.

At the end of last week, FOB Sushi released the following statement:

“We’re so grateful for your support and @keith_lee125′s recent visit! We want to directly address a false statement about our sashimi. At FOB Sushi, we follow strict FDA and HACCP standards to ensure the highest quality and safety in every dish. The movement in the video is due to natural elasticity in the fish—not worms. Rumors like this can harm small businesses, so we’re addressing it head-on. Thank you for trusting us and supporting FOB Sushi.”

The statement was posted to Instagram with an accompanying series of slides, explaining that a video was circulating online claiming worms were found in the sashimi. FOB sushi reassured customers that their fish was clean, safe, and fresh - sourced from trusted suppliers and prepared with strict safety standards and in compliance with the FDA.

“Regarding the video, the movement observed in the fish may result from natural elasticity or the pressure of chopsticks when applied to its structure. We want to assure our customers that this is not indicative of worms or any health concerns,” adds FOB Sushi.

The team encouraged anyone with questions and concerns to reach out to them directly, thanking customers for their continued trust and support.

But by the following week, the restaurant had closed both their Seattle and Bellevue locations until further notice.

They reassured their customers, “Your health and safety are our highest priorities. We are conducting a thorough investigation to address the situation and will take all necessary measures to prevent it from happening again.”

KIRO 7 has reached out to FOB Sushi and is awaiting a response.





©2024 Cox Media Group