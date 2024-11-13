TikTok food critic sweeps Seattle

SEATTLE — A TikTok star is spending the week in Seattle, and his influence extends far beyond our phones.

Keith Lee is a food influencer, who dines his way through America’s downtowns.

He shares his meals and restaurant reviews over social media, to a TikTok audience of 16.7 million people.

His influence is undeniable. KIRO 7 went to two of the Seattle spots he highlighted on his social media account. Employees at both restaurants, King’s Barbecue House and FOB Sushi Bar, tell KIRO 7 they’ve seen an increase in business following Lee’s videos.

“We saw the video and were like ‘oh wow’,” says Hengki, the manager at FOB Sushi Bar, who saw lines out the door on Tuesday afternoon. “After he came, we are getting busier. Business getting better.”

Lee’s review of King’s Barbecue House boasts more than 6 million views.

James is a Seattle resident and one of Lee’s social media followers. He came to King’s following Lee’s video.

“I trust his opinion. So I’m gonna try it,” says James.

In addition to King’s and FOB, Lee also reviewed a cider stand at Pike Place Market, as well as ‘Senait’, a local Ethiopian restaurant.

