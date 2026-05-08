Weekend events: What is going on this Mother’s Day?

SEATTLE — Welcome to Mother’s Day Weekend! Let’s take a look at all the fun going on this weekend, just in case you still need to make some plans to celebrate the Moms in your life.

Mother’s Day events

The Flower Festival returns to Pike Place Market for its 18th year. Here you will find the perfect bouquet for Mom, as more than 30 local flower farms from across Washington will bring tulips, daffodils, and all your springtime favorites.

Plus, you can take a trip through the market to pick up a gift from one of the craft vendors, or get the perfect ingredients for Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday, all while enjoying live music. The Flower Festival is this Saturday and Sunday.

A couple of other ideas for Mother’s Day include the Mother’s Day Improv Show in Post Alley on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., and the Central Cinema is showing Mamma Mia! on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Spring festivals

Urban Craft Uprising is putting on the Edmonds Spring Fest at Frances Anderson Playfield on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be the perfect spot to do some shopping ahead of Sunday or an event for you and the family to check out, with more than 100 vendors on site selling a wide variety of crafts, art, and other goods. There will be food trucks on site to keep you fed as you support small local businesses.

Live music

Also in Edmonds, there are multiple free jazz shows this weekend for the 25th annual Edmonds Jazz Connection. This is a celebration of high school jazz artists from across the state who will be taking over three venues in Edmonds for a full day of music.

You’ll find the Jazz Connection at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, the Edmonds Theater, and the Frances Anderson Center. The event also serves as a fundraiser to support scholarships and programs in the district.

Multiple fairs this weekend

The Beacon Arts Street Fair returns for its monthly installment. The fair takes place outside El Entro De La Raza in Seattle and will have everything you need for a wonderful afternoon with friends or family. There will be live music, an art market, food vendors, and family-friendly activities for the kids. The fair starts at 11 on Saturday.

If you love books, especially the art and design of them, head on over to Washington Hall in Seattle for the Art Book Fair. This fair runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature more than 85 artists, designers, and organizations from right here in Washington and across the world, showcasing their work and offering workshops, panel talks, and more. The event is described as a celebration of independent book publishing, book design, and artist books.

Tonight and tomorrow night, thousands of drones will take to the sky at Marymoor Park for Space Chase. The press release describes the event as “a cinematic, story-driven light experience, blending music, technology, and large-scale aerial artistry,” featuring 1,200 illuminated drones that will move in synchronized formations. The show starts at 9:15 and will be about an hour, but the gates will open at 7:15. There will also be food and drinks on site.

Tickets are available now.

Sports this weekend

In the world of sports, the Seattle Reign have a home match at Lumen Field on Sunday at 4. The Sounders take the pitch Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against San Diego FC, and the Everett Silvertips start their WHL championship series against the Prince Albert Raiders Friday at 7 p.m. Tonight and tomorrow’s games are home games, so don’t miss out on your chance to watch championship hockey!

How are you celebrating Mother’s Day? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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