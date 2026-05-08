Prepare for extra roadwork, traffic this weekend ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

SEATTLE — Travelers across the greater Puget Sound region should plan for delays and extra congestion throughout May as crews work on major construction projects ahead of a planned pause in June for the FIFA World Cup.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), this five-week pause on construction means work must be compressed into a shorter timeframe, which means more disruption now.

Impacts to I-405, SR 167, SR 520, and SR 99

Bellevue & Renton

Southbound I-405 between Coal Creek Parkway in Bellevue and North 30th Street in Renton will close from 11:30 m Friday, May 8, to 4 a.m. Monday, May 11.

A signed detour will be in place utilizing Coal Creek Parkway, Duvall Avenue, and Sunset Boulevard.

During the closure, crews will pave and complete a traffic shift as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes project.

Puyallup

This weekend is scheduled to be the last weekend of a singular lane closure on southbound SR 167 in Puyallup.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 8, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 11, one lane of southbound SR 167 will close around the clock from SR 410 to SR 512. One lane will remain open through the weekend.

During the closure, crews will rebuild and pave the right shoulder of southbound SR 167.

Seattle

The second phase of emergency repairs to the SR 99 First Avenue South Bridge starts on Friday at 9 p.m.

All lanes of northbound SR 99 will close across the bridge until 5 a.m. Monday, May 11.

Crews will replace nine 28-by-9-foot steel deck panels during this full weekend closure, followed by several weeknight closures.

Travelers should use northbound I-5 or other alternate routes but expect extra congestion.

Eastbound SR 520 and all associated ramps will close between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard from 11 p.m. Friday, May 8, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 11.

During the closure, crews will complete a traffic shift of the northbound I-5 ramp to eastbound SR 520 and create a new work zone.

Drivers heading to the east side from I-5 should take eastbound I-90 instead.

To Montlake/U-District from I-5, travelers can use the NE 45th Street or Mercer Street exit and use the University Bridge or Montlake Bridge instead.

Plan your travel accordingly and expect a lot of congestion on all major roadways and surrounding local roads.

Use transit and park-and-ride options if possible, and adjust your plans as needed.

©2026 Cox Media Group