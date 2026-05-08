Grappler stops fleeing driver in Thurston County — Sheriff says ‘Pull over, do your night in jail’

Thurston County deputies deployed a grappler — the tire-tangling pursuit device gaining national attention — to end a police chase Tuesday morning.

Deputies tried to pull over a driver who had a suspended license and an active warrant for hit and run, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced.

The driver fled, prompting a chase, which you can watch in the video below.

A deputy deployed a Grappler Police Bumper— a net-and-tether system mounted to a patrol car that wraps around a fleeing vehicle’s rear tire — to bring the car to a stop. The device broke off on impact, but not before locking up the tire. The driver attempted to take off again, but couldn’t get far.

Driver booked into jail on multiple charges in Thurston County

The driver was booked into jail on multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, domestic violence, and attempting to elude.

According to court records obtained by The Olympian, deputies detained two passengers as well, including a woman who is six months pregnant with the suspect’s child.

Sheriff Sanders: Do your night in jail

“Fleeing law enforcement only makes whatever you have going on that much worse,” said Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders in a Facebook post. “Do the right thing: pull over, do your night in jail (or bail out), and don’t put your passengers and fellow community members at risk.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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