Seattle superintendent moves to cut administrative fat in school district

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Facing budget pressures and declining enrollment, the new superintendent of Seattle Public Schools is turning his attention to what he believes is an oversized administrative structure within the district.

Ben Shuldiner claimed the district’s central office has grown too large and complex, making it harder to direct resources toward classrooms, according to The Seattle Times.

Shuldiner said the district needs to take a close look at how many administrative positions exist and whether all of them are necessary. Rather than announcing immediate layoffs, Shuldiner has suggested a slower strategy aimed at the central office.

One method could involve removing positions as they become vacant through retirement or staff departures, according toThe Seattle Times.The goal is to reduce administrative layers and simplify decision-making.

Shifting resources from administration to classrooms

The Seattle Times reported critics of the current system have long argued that too much money is tied up in administration while schools face shortages in teaching staff and student support services. By trimming central office positions over time, Shuldiner hopes to shift more resources back toward classrooms.

For the new superintendent, reducing administrative bloat is part of a broader effort to make the district more efficient.

Shuldiner emphasized that the district should direct more of its funding toward those who work with students each day rather than toward the administrators who manage the system.

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