Seattle Sounders, Team USA player Cristian Roldan ready to welcome the world to the Emerald City

SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders player Cristian Roldan will welcome the world to the Emerald City today as the sole Sounders player on the U.S. Men’s National team.

The USMNT is scheduled to face Australia in its second FIFA World Cup 2026 contest at Seattle Stadium on Friday at noon.

This is Roldan’s second consecutive call-up for the World Cup, having made the team back in 2022 in Qatar. It’s the third consecutive World Cup appearance for the U.S. men’s team.

“The soccer culture goes back a long time here in Seattle. We had Pelé in the Tacoma Dome, Messi in the Leagues Cup Final. There’s a long history here, as well as with Vancouver and Portland. The soccer landscape is amazing,” USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan explained in an interview with U.S. Soccer. “I haven’t seen a city where kids play so much soccer. It’s incredible how many kids are playing soccer here. When you look at our roster here at [Seattle Sounders], it’s all homegrown kids who grew up here and watched Seattle throughout its history. It is ingrained in our culture, and it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

Roldan moved to Seattle from Pico Rivera, California, to attend the University of Washington. He played for the Huskies’ soccer team and has spent his entire professional career in Seattle.

“I feel at home. I feel like this is where my journey began here in Seattle. I scored plenty of goals here at the University of Washington, and I’m thankful to have this full-circle moment. I don’t think people realize how special it is for me to be here and enjoying this experience with the U.S. Men’s National Team," added Roldan.

The USMNT has an undefeated 6-0-0 record at Seattle Stadium, hoping to keep the streak alive and capitalize on their home-field advantage to remain atop Group D as they face Australia this Friday.

Cristian Roldan expects the crowd to be a significant factor, telling his teammates about the upcoming atmosphere.

“I fully expect this crowd to be extremely loud, and they’re going to energize our group. This is one of the loudest stadiums in the world,” Roldan said. “When you think about Seahawks games or Sounders games, and seeing the atmosphere for Belgium against Egypt, I fully expect the city of Seattle to come out and show out. I think the guys are going to feel that energy.”

Roldan also expressed his anticipation of potentially playing in the World Cup in his hometown.

“I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it, to be honest. It would mean the world to me,” Roldan said. “This is a place that I call home and have called home for a while. I think people see me as a Seattleite, and I’ve given my heart and soul to [the Sounders]. To be able to see the field would be a dream come true. I think it would be special not only for me, but for the city of Seattle as well.”

Roldan, who has been an unused substitute in the United States’ last five World Cup fixtures, would become the first USMNT player to take part in a World Cup match at his club’s home stadium should he see the pitch on Friday.

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