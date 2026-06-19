Juneteenth, Father’s Day, World Cup: A guide to your Seattle-area weekend events

We are in for a BUSY holiday weekend as the summer hits full steam ahead. From Juneteenth celebrations to strawberry festivals to the World Cup, here’s your guide to Seattle-area weekend events.

Juneteenth celebrations across the region from Seattle to Tacoma

Today is Juneteenth, and there are a variety of celebrations going on throughout the region. Learn the history behind the holiday and the stories of the emancipation of slaves here in the United States during a variety of events, including the Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Jimi Hendrix Park, which features music, culture, food, community, and more. The Juneteenth Freedom Fest is Friday, starting at noon.

There is also The Sound of Connection Juneteenth Celebration at the Northwest African American Museum starting at 10 a.m. The Juneteenth celebration at Shoreline City Hall at 2 p.m., and in Tacoma, the Juneteenth Celebration will be taking over the Lemay Car Museum’s Haub Field for a day of live music, food, prayer, and more. The fun starts at noon.

Juneteenth is also a Discover Pass Free Day, so you won’t need a Discover Pass to check out over 140 parks in Washington. As always, plan ahead for extra crowds.

The Fremont Solstice Parade is back, and so is the nude bike ride

The famous Fremont Solstice Parade returns on Saturday, as part of the Fremont Fair Festivities. Yes, that means the nude Solstice Cycle ride returns as well, but the people-powered parade puts the spotlight on community artists, floats, performances, and plenty more. No motor vehicles are allowed during the parade, so that’s also what makes this event people-powered.

The parade is only part of all the fun that will take over Fremont during the Fremont Fair. There will be tons of live music and other performances, plenty of food trucks, a craft market, and lots more as you dive into the Fremont Funk. The fair is free to attend.

Celebrate Dad with air shows, car shows, and strawberry festivals

All the events we’ve talked about so far would be a perfect way to celebrate the dads out there, as Sunday is Father’s Day. If you are still looking for things to do with Dad, you could check out the Olympic Air Show at the Olympia Regional Airport, or enjoy free entry for dads on Sunday if they are accompanied by a child at the Museum of Flight.

Edmonds is putting on the Edmonds Arts Festival all weekend long. It is a showcase of over 160 artists while also serving up live entertainment, food trucks, and fun for the entire family. There’s also the Fenders on Front Street Car Show at the downtown Issaquah Association from 8-3, and the Seattle Mariners are in town for a weekend series against the Boston Red Sox.

Maybe your dad is a fan of strawberries, and if that is the case, you are in luck this weekend, as there is not only one, but two strawberry-themed festivals taking place. In Marysville, you’ll find carnival rides, a beer garden, a variety of live entertainment, a parade, a car show, and of course, tons of strawberries at the Marysville Strawberry Festival, which runs through the weekend at the Asbery Athletic Field.

There will be a petting zoo on Saturday and a car show on Sunday at the Burien Strawberry Festival, plus plenty of live music and entertainment, tasty treats, and fun for the whole family. Town Square Park in Burien will be where you want to go on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s an event sent to us by a listener: there’s a fundraiser on Saturday for the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. It’s a Cribbage tournament that’s being held at the Fairgrounds on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. There will be prizes, and all funds raised will benefit the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

World Cup watch parties round out a packed Seattle-area weekend events

And of course, Team USA takes on Australia in the World Cup today, and the city will be BUMPING! Tickets to get into the game are sky high, but there are plenty of ways to watch the game at watch parties across town. Click here for a rundown of all the options.

Are you getting into some family fun for Father’s Day? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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