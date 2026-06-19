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Here’s where you can watch the USA vs Australia match in Western WA

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Here’s where you can watch the USA vs Australia match in Western WA
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Free from school for the summer? Lucky day off? Or calling out “sick” to get in on the fun? Even if you didn’t get a ticket for Friday’s game, here’s where you can watch Team USA and Australia face off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium.

Downtown Seattle

  • FIFA and Downtown Seattle Association will hold an official watch party at Westlake Park (401 Pine St)
  • There will be a series of free watch parties at Seattle Waterfront - Pier 62 and the barge with food, drinks, and “immersive pop-up experiences.” Each event is free and open to all, though entry will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Seattle Soccer House at Pacific Place (600 Pine St) - Fans can watch matches on a four-level screen for an immersive viewing experience. Local food partners, signature cocktails, local beer, and wine are available for a sip-and-stroll experience. There will be prizes, games, giveaways, and autograph opportunities.
  • The Mural Stage Amphitheatre at Seattle Center will also have watch parties with outdoor viewing, DJs and entertainment, a beer garden, and more.
  • The Armory at Seattle Center will serve as an “all-day fan experience featuring large-screen match viewing through the tournament, food and beverage offerings, Global Marketplace vendors, family activities,” and more.
  • There will also be watch parties and fan gatherings at Victory Hall and Pioneer Square

King County

Snohomish County

  • FIFA has teamed up with The City of Everett, Port of Everett, and Snohomish County Sports Commission to host four free, all-ages Waterfront Watch Parties on June 11, 12, 18 & 19 at the Port’s Boxcar Park at Waterfront Place (1200 Millwright Loop W, Everett). Watch Parties feature a giant screen, music, food trucks, beer garden, free Kid’s Zone activities, and more, and open two hours before match kick-off, continue throughout the match, and last until two hours after the final whistle.

Pierce County

  • Puyallup Tribe - The Puyallup Tribe of Indians will be hosting viewing parties, a parade, and a World Cup Powwow. The viewing parties will take place on various dates throughout the tournament, and the Powwow will take place from June 19-21 at 3001 Puyalupabsh St. in Tacoma.

Thurston County

You can also likely go to any sports bar or bar with a television to catch the match. Check with your favorite local bar beforehand on their website or social media to see if they’re carrying the game.

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