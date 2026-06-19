Here’s where you can watch the USA vs Australia match in Western WA

Free from school for the summer? Lucky day off? Or calling out “sick” to get in on the fun? Even if you didn’t get a ticket for Friday’s game, here’s where you can watch Team USA and Australia face off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium.

Downtown Seattle

King County

Flatstick Pub - Various locations - The indoor mini-golf and taproom chain will be offering watch-parties and pre- and post-game events. The locations will open early for early-morning matches. They have locations in Redmond, Kirkland, South Lake Union in Seattle, and Pioneer Square in Seattle. The Pioneer Square location is near Seattle Stadium.

- The indoor mini-golf and taproom chain will be offering watch-parties and pre- and post-game events. The locations will open early for early-morning matches. They have locations in Redmond, Kirkland, South Lake Union in Seattle, and Pioneer Square in Seattle. The Pioneer Square location is near Seattle Stadium. Legacy Square - Renton - The newly created Legacy Square in downtown Renton will serve as the spot to watch World Cup matches in the area. Watch parties will take place on various days throughout the tournament.

- The newly created Legacy Square in downtown Renton will serve as the spot to watch World Cup matches in the area. Watch parties will take place on various days throughout the tournament. Australian pub Kangaroo & Kiwi (2026 NW Market St) will host the game in Ballard. For more Ballard locations, visit: myballard.com/2026/06/18/where-to-watch-the-world-cup-in-ballard/

Snohomish County

FIFA has teamed up with The City of Everett, Port of Everett, and Snohomish County Sports Commission to host four free, all-ages Waterfront Watch Parties on June 11, 12, 18 & 19 at the Port’s Boxcar Park at Waterfront Place (1200 Millwright Loop W, Everett). Watch Parties feature a giant screen, music, food trucks, beer garden, free Kid’s Zone activities, and more, and open two hours before match kick-off, continue throughout the match, and last until two hours after the final whistle.

Pierce County

Puyallup Tribe - The Puyallup Tribe of Indians will be hosting viewing parties, a parade, and a World Cup Powwow. The viewing parties will take place on various dates throughout the tournament, and the Powwow will take place from June 19-21 at 3001 Puyalupabsh St. in Tacoma.

Thurston County

Olympia Waterfront (701 Columbia Street NW, Olympia) - Fans from across the region can gather at Port Plaza for live match screenings, local vendors and activities for all ages. Tickets are required. General admission is $10 and kids 12 and under are free.

You can also likely go to any sports bar or bar with a television to catch the match. Check with your favorite local bar beforehand on their website or social media to see if they’re carrying the game.

⚽ CONNECT TO THE CUP: WORLD CUP COVERAGE FROM KIRO 7 ⚽

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