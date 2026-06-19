Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping infant, leading deputies on chase in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a 27-year-old man allegedly kidnapped a 5-month-old infant in Graham on Tuesday.

At around 9:45 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence call after a woman reported she was strangled by her boyfriend and he took her infant child, according to PCSO.

Authorities learned the man got in a car and drove away erratically, holding the infant on his lap while he allegedly made suicidal statements.

Over an hour later, deputies found the car and pulled the man over near 224th Street East and Snellstron Bush Road.

Bodycam video shows the man getting out of the car while holding the infant and cooperating with the deputies’ commands.

The child was found safe and not injured while the man was arrested, now facing charges of assault, kidnapping, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and harassment with threats to kill, PCSO said.

"This was an emotionally intense and high-risk situation for everyone involved‚" the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

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