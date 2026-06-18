James Beard-nominated Phinney Ridge restaurant shutters after amassing $160K in debt

SEATTLE — Sophon, a Cambodian restaurant specializing in Khmer cuisine, has shuttered after the owners accrued more than $160,000 in unpaid debt.

Located in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood, the restaurant’s closure comes just one year after earning a nomination for a highly coveted James Beard Award, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Owner Karuna Long had his taxpayers certificate of registration revoked on June 1 by the Washington Department of Revenue, and the reseller permit was eventually voided two days later.

Sophon, a Cambodian restaurant specializing in Khmer cuisine, has shuttered after the owners accrued more than $160,000 in unpaid debt.

Located in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood, the restaurant’s closure comes just one year after earning a nomination for a highly coveted James Beard Award, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Owner Karuna Long had his taxpayers certificate of registration revoked on June 1 by the Washington Department of Revenue, and the reseller permit was eventually voided two days later.

Since the restaurant opened in 2024, Sophon has garnered several nods from local and national critics, such as being named one of the country’s 20 best new restaurants by Bon Appétit and Eater Seattle listing it as the “best new bar” in its opening year.

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