Clark County deputies smash window to rescue 2-year-old from car in 92-degree weather

Deputies smashed out a vehicle’s window in Clark County to rescue a 2-year-old boy who was left inside while outside temperatures reached 92 degrees.

Last month, Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputy Hulsey responded to a 911 call after witnesses reported a small child left alone inside a parked vehicle, CCSO announced.

Customers realized something was wrong and gathered around the vehicle to create shade for the child as deputies responded.

Bystanders gather to create shade for the child as deputies rush to scene

The engine was turned off, and only a small crack was left for the rear window to let air inside the vehicle. Deputy Hulsey arrived and located the 2-year-old child strapped into a car seat, sweating heavily, and unresponsive, with his head tilted to the side.

Deputy Hulsey believed the child was in immediate danger and sprang into action by breaking the vehicle’s window to rescue him. The boy was removed from the vehicle, placed in an air-conditioned patrol car, and later evaluated by medics.

Investigators had determined that the boy was left alone in the hot car for roughly 16 minutes. Deputies made contact with the parents, who had been inside the nearby grocery store for about 30 minutes.

Both parents now face charges of reckless endangerment, and Child Protective Services was notified of the incident.

“A parked car can become dangerously hot within minutes—even with a window cracked,” CCSO stated. “According to the NHTSA, 31 children died from vehicular heatstroke in the United States in 2025. Every one of those tragedies was preventable. If you see a child or pet left alone in a vehicle and believe they’re in distress, don’t hesitate to call 911. That’s exactly what these community members did. Thank you for recognizing that something was wrong and for helping ensure the little boy received the care he needed.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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